Liberman: Givati brigade part of battle strike force

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited a Givati brigade exercise together with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and Southern Command head Eyal Zamir.

Liberman told officers and soldiers that: "You must be prepared for every development and every scenario, and this preparedness must be effective and swift. The strengths and abilities which I see here are very impressive and the division and the Givati brigade are part of the strike force which will play a significant part in combat."

"I'm pleased to see high motivation and professionalism of officers and soldiers. This exercise is another level in the IDF's preparatiom for possible confrontations, and it will be your job and that of your peers to win the battle conclusively. I rely on you and the people of Israel rely on you.