In a joint operation by the GSS,IDF and Israeli police, five Arab terrorists were arrested in the village of El-Azariyeh adjacent to Jerusalem.
The terrorists, who live in Hevron, were transferred for interrogation.
|
17:25
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Five terrorists arrested in village near Jerusalem
In a joint operation by the GSS,IDF and Israeli police, five Arab terrorists were arrested in the village of El-Azariyeh adjacent to Jerusalem.
The terrorists, who live in Hevron, were transferred for interrogation.
Last Briefs