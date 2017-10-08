Twitter removes anti-Semitic posts after spray-painting

Twitter has removed a handful of racist tweets and suspended several accounts after a German-Israeli satirist spray painted about 30 of them outside the company’s headquarters in Hamburg.

Shahak Shapira used water soluble spray-paint to write the nearly 30 offensive tweets on Twitter’s building and on the ground around it. He claimed responsibility for the act on Monday in a tweet, which said: “I reported about 300 hate tweets. Twitter didn’t delete ’em, so I sprayed them in front of their office.”

The tweets included “Let’s get together and gas Jews again … the old days were nice.” And “Here comes another horde of migrants. Did they miss the stop at Auschwitz?”

By Wednesday, Twitter had deleted three tweets, suspended four accounts and withheld seven accounts in Germany, the Associated Press reported. Fifteen other post, with racist and anti-Semitic content, remain on Twitter, according to the AP.