Former Southern Command head:It's time to attack Hamas

The IDF has aerial evidence, as well as data and diagrams demonstrating that Hamas is continuing to dig tunnels under residential areas, mosques, hothouses and agricultural areas.

In an Arutz Sheva interview General(Res.) Tzvika Fogel, the former Southern region commander, stated that the right approach to this is to attack and defeat the Hamas and not to provide further protection against these new threats.

Fogel said that we should not be the ones spending huge budgets in order to protect ourselves. We are both the strong force and we have a just case so we should be the ones attacking and not defending.

Fogel believes that there is no other effective deterrent besides action and victory over the enemy.



