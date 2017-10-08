Eggs tainted by insecticide enter 6 European countries

Experts are analyzing contaminated egg products imported from the Netherlands to two establishments in France, one of four countries the European Union notified Monday that some eggs contaminated with an insecticide may have crossed their borders.

Eggs tainted with the pesticide Fipronil have been discovered in Belgium and in the Netherlands. The EU's executive arm alerted France, Britain, Sweden and Switzerland as a precaution while Belgian and Dutch authorities investigate how the insecticide came illegally into contact with poultry.

700,000 eggs from Dutch and Belgian farms implicated in the contamination scare have been distributed to Britain. Egg-containing products including salads, quiches and sandwiches have been recalled from leading British establishments like Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Asda and Morrison's, although the FSA said some of the recalled products will have already been consumed.

Israel imports huge amounts of eggs twice a year, before the Passover festival and prior to the High Holidays. It is not known yet whether eggs were imported from contamination areas. The Health Ministry has not yet issued a response on the matter.