16:14
News Briefs

  Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17

Foreign currency: Dollar, Euro weaken

Trade in foreign currency ended Wednesday in lower prices.

The dollar weakened by 0.028% against the shekel and its exchange rate was set at 3.6 NIS.

The euro weakened by 0.227% and its exchange rate was set at 4.215 NIS

