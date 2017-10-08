Trade in foreign currency ended Wednesday in lower prices.
The dollar weakened by 0.028% against the shekel and its exchange rate was set at 3.6 NIS.
The euro weakened by 0.227% and its exchange rate was set at 4.215 NIS
|
16:14
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Foreign currency: Dollar, Euro weaken
Trade in foreign currency ended Wednesday in lower prices.
The dollar weakened by 0.028% against the shekel and its exchange rate was set at 3.6 NIS.
The euro weakened by 0.227% and its exchange rate was set at 4.215 NIS
Last Briefs