  Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17

15-year old falls off go-kart at Hermon site

A 15-year-old girl fell of a go-kart while karting on Mt. Hermon. MDA paramedics provided her with medical attention. She is being transferred by helicopter to Rambam hospital after suffering moderate head and back injuries
 
    

