16:08 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 15-year old falls off go-kart at Hermon site A 15-year-old girl fell of a go-kart while karting on Mt. Hermon. MDA paramedics provided her with medical attention. She is being transferred by helicopter to Rambam hospital after suffering moderate head and back injuries



