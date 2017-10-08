Two workers fell into a hole at a construction site on Rabbi Akiva street in Bnei Brak.
MDA medics transferred a 60-year-old worker who was moderately wounded to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva as well as another lightly injured worker.
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Two Bnei Brak construction workers injured after fall
