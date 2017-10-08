15:41 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Policeman, child suffer from smoke inhalation in Holon A policeman and a 5-year-old boy were lightly hurt from smoke inhalation after a motorcycle caught fire under a building in Holon. The occupants of the buiiding were evacuated and the policeman and boy were taken to Wolfson hospital in Holon. ► ◄ Last Briefs