Paris ramming terrorist: 37-year-old Algerian The terrorist who ran over six French soldiers Wednesday at an army base, seriously wounding three of them was Hamo Ben Al-Atrach, a 37-year-old of Algerian origin. He was apprehended the same day on a road in northern France.