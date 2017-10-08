'No wonder that swastikas found in Hebrew University'

The Im Tirzu Zionist organization responded to the finding of a swastika spray-painted on a wall in the Hebrew University

“A situation in which two swastikas are discovered in the span of two weeks at a university campus in Israel’s capital is very troubling and dangerous,” said Matan Peleg, CEO of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu.

“It is no wonder that such a thing could occur when there are professors in Hebrew University that compare IDF soldiers to Nazis and Israeli laws to the laws of the Third Reich,” said Peleg referring to a recording published in June of Hebrew University Professor Ofer Cassif equating certain Israeli laws to laws passed in Nazi Germany.

“Unfortunately, many of the anti-Israel incidents that occur on campuses are bolstered by professors. This incident further illustrates the need for an academic code of ethics.”

