Waqf: Israel did not steal from Al-Aqsa

The Waqf Muslim Authority on the Temple Mount, published on Wednesday, the findings of its investigation into the damage caused by the security forces' raid on the holy site last month, according to Channel 2 Television. In a surprising statement, the Waqf claimed that all documents and materials of historical value remained inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, contradicting the claim of the head of the Jerusalem International Center, Hassan Hatr, who claimed that Israel had confiscated important documents from the Waqf archive.

At the same time, the Waqf said chemical substances used to preserve the documents were damaged, Israeli forces broke locks of a large number of storage cells and carried out "unjustified searches". The Temple Mount compound was closed about a month ago for three days following the attack in which two Israeli policemen were killed. While it was closed, security forces raided the compound and searched it for fear of weapons and explosives. The police investigation revealed that the weapons used by the terrorists had been hidden by a Waqf agent.