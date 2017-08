A swastika has been spray-painted on one of the buildings of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, which resides in Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem.

It is the second time in two weeks that swastikas have been found at the Hebrew University campus. Last week, students were shocked to discover a drawing equating the Star of David to the Nazi symbol in a bathroom stall. A similar drawing was also discovered on the campus in February of this year.