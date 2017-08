The Be'er Sheva' Magistrates Court has extended by five days the detention of a 23-year-old resident of the Negev Bedouin city of Rahat in the weekend death of a 20-year-old member of the Air Force who collapsed at a nature party near the Goral Junction.

An organizer of the party, the detainee is suspected of manslaughter, negligent harm and running a business without a license. Seven people have been arrested and the investigation continues.