13:37 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Watch: Homes of terrorists demolished Read more The Israel Defense Forces demolish the house of the terrorist who murdered soldier Elhai Taharlev, and houses of two of the three terrorists who murdered Border Guard Hadas Malka. The house of the third terrorist was sealed. ► ◄ Last Briefs