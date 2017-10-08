Haredim more likely to pass up treatment due to cost

A study published Thursday by the Haredi Institute for Policy Studies reveals that 13 percent of the haredi public in Israel refrained from medical treatment due to economic motives, compared to 8 percent of the non-haredi Jewish population.

According to the study, 53% of haredi respondents refrained from dental treatment due to economic difficulty, compared to 32% of the non-haredi population. On the other hand, it transpired that although most of the Haredi population is not insured by private health insurance, many insure themselves through supplementary health funds. According to the study's authors, among the haredi public, it is very important to maintain basic needs, regardless of a family's income level.