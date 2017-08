13:14 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 President Rivlin hosts delegation from the NBA President Reuven Rivlin met at his residence today with a delegation of leading figures from North America's National Basketball Association. The group, led by NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum, included club owners, chairmen, board members, and Hall of Famers David Robinson and Wayne Embry. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs