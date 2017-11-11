Pole vault record holder caught with banned substances

The National Agency for the Prevention of Doping in Sports has announced that pole-vaulter Naama Bernstein was caught using prohibited substances.
The 23-year-old Bernstein broke the Israeli record last month and placed it at 4.05 meters (13'3").
