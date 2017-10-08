Almost 90% of haredi recruits work

According to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute, published today in the Calcalist financial publication, almost 90 percent of Haredim are employed after their discharge from the army. That's 87 percent of graduates of the Shachar track for married men and 88 percent of the graduates of the Netzach Yehuda combat track.

Researcher Malachi was responsible for research on haredi integration into the labor market at the Ministry of Economics. He says "Military service is perceived among the haredi population as a preferred preparatory course for the labor market, mainly among married servants and families." He explained that in this context, the army will be able to increase the number of recruits if additional positions are opened for them.

Dr. Gilad Malach, who heads the haredi program at the institute, "Haredi service in the army and in civilian service is expanding, and 30% of haredim are coming to service that brings out work."