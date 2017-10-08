Israel will speed up underground wall around Gaza

(AFP) - The army said on Thursday that Israel will accelerate a project to build a giant underground wall around Gaza to block tunnels that could be used for attacks. Major General Eyal Zamir told journalists, "We hope that construction will be complete in two years."

Construction Minister Yoav Galant said the wall will be built in Israeli territory parallel to the border fence sealing off the Hamas-run enclave. He told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "The fact that the work will be located in our sovereign territory rules out any justification for attacks against those working there."