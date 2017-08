12:04 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Philippines considering buying 4 Hermes 900 drones Citing the Philippines blog MAXDEFENSE, ISRAELDEFENSE reports the Philippine army wants to purchase four Elbit Systems Hermes 900 pilotless aircraft. Elbit sent one of the drones to the Philippines in July for a demonstration. If the $160-170 million deal is carried out, it will include the unmanned aerial vehicles, sensors, maintenance and training. ► ◄ Last Briefs