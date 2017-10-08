11:29 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Director-general of Hadassah cleared of charges Director General Zeev Rothstein of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital has been cleared of charges he encouraged private medicine in contravention of the procedures during his time at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs