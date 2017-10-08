A 65-year-old man was found unconscious in an open area next to the Ariel Sharon Bridge in Hadera.
Magen David Adom medical teams were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. The circumstances were not immediately clear.
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
65-year-old man found dead in Hadera
