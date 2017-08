11:03 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 14-year-old terrorist's stabbing sentence reduced The Supreme Court has shortened the sentence of a 14-year-old terrorist who was convicted of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood by two-and-a-half years. According to the decision, the terrorist will serve 9-and-a-half years in prison. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs