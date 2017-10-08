Iranian journalist Neda Amin landed in Israel this morning. Amin, who was about to be extradited from Turkey to Iran, was investigated on charges of spying for Israel. This week, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri approved her asylum request.
|
10:57
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Iranian asylum seeker lands in Israel
Iranian journalist Neda Amin landed in Israel this morning. Amin, who was about to be extradited from Turkey to Iran, was investigated on charges of spying for Israel. This week, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri approved her asylum request.
Last Briefs