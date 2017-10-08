10:57 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Iranian asylum seeker lands in Israel Iranian journalist Neda Amin landed in Israel this morning. Amin, who was about to be extradited from Turkey to Iran, was investigated on charges of spying for Israel. This week, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri approved her asylum request. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs