A double-decker bus has crashed into shops in the Lavender Hill section of London during the morning rush hour. The driver was taken to hospital and a number of passengers were treated at the scene. Two passengers were trapped on the upper deck.
|
10:29
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Injured and trapped in London bus crash
A double-decker bus has crashed into shops in the Lavender Hill section of London during the morning rush hour. The driver was taken to hospital and a number of passengers were treated at the scene. Two passengers were trapped on the upper deck.
Last Briefs