A 34-year-old resident of Tiberias has been arrested on suspicion of not reporting e-commerce revenues.

The suspect was arrested on the basis of information according to which he generated revenues in excess of ten million shekels from the Internet, both from trade activities and from the sale of advertising space between 2011 and 2015 without reporting the activity to the Tax Authority. He was brought yesterday to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, which ordered his release on bail.