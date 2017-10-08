10:15
  Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17

Caregiver suspected of assaulting elderly client

A 49-year-old caregiver from Nepal has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an 89-year-old woman from Kfar Saba under her care of her.

The caregiver will be brought today for a hearing on extending her detention.

