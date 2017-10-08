New questioning of Haim Katz about Israel Aerospace

Another interrogation of Labor, Welfare and Social Services Minister Haim Katz has begun at the police department's national crimes unit regarding union improprieties at Israel Aerospace Industries.
Katz was a union leader at the company.
