More than half a year to be recognized as terror victim

A resident of Lod whose car was attacked at the Kalandia crossing north of Jerusalem before last fall's Sukkot holiday has finally been recognized as a victim of terror with the assistance of the Honenu legal-aid organization.

The victim ended up at Kalandia because of the Waze navigation system. He was surrounded by Arabs who saw he was Jewish because of his kippa. When he got out of the car to deal with an Arab who was trying to get in one door, the Arab opened another door and stole the Jew's toolkit. Later, as the victim tried to drive away, another Arab threw a large rock at the car. Until he finally succeeded, the police viewed the incident as a criminal act and not a terrorist act, denying the victim his right to compensation from tax authorities.