Minister: Campaign to topple PM is undemocratic

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said on Thursday, "There is a media campaign here scheduled to bring about a change of government that is not democratic."

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio in the aftermath of Wednesday night's Likud rally in defense of Prime Minister and party chief Binyamin Netanyahu, Yariv said , "The fact that [Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit opened an investigation shows that he is influenced by pressure, and this reality in which people in the leftist camp apparently despaired of being able to beat the prime minister in the elections and try to shorten his term by putting pressure on the law enforcement agencies to bring him to trial at any cost is something that "I think that must not be accepted."