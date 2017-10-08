Report: PA pessimistic about upcoming US envoy visit

The Palestinian Authority is pessimistic about the possibility of renewing the peace process, according to senior PA officials cited on Thursday by Yisrael Hayom.

The sources said that a delegation of senior United States officials headed by President Donald Trump's envoy, Jason Greenblatt, is expected to arrive in Israel and the PA for meetings with both sides to explore ways of renewing contacts. However, a senior official in PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's office told the newspaper that Abbas and his close associates are deeply disappointed with the administration's handling of the conflict, and that President Trump and his people in charge of mediation are biased in Israel's favor.