Oliver North: Put Iron Dome or Arrow in South Korea Military commentator Oliver North has called for "pressure on Israel to supply the Iron Dome or Arrow" defense systems to deal with missiles that North Korea might fire at South Korea, in addition to deploying as many US anti-missile systems as THAAD in South Korea. Interviewed by Fox News, the retired lieutenant colonel proposed returning the tactical nuclear missiles that were removed from South Korea in the 1990s.