07:51 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Israeli gaming company Plarium sold for $500 million Australian company Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced that it has acquired Herzliya-based social gaming developer Plarium Global Limited for half a billion dollars. Plarium developed Vikings: War of Clans, which has repeatedly ranked in the top 10. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs