Egypt to open Rafah crossing for pilgrims

Egyptian authorities have decided to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza from Monday until Thursday next week to allow the passage of Muslim pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, the Ma’an news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hisham Adwan, a spokesperson for the borders committee in Gaza, was quoted as having said that Egyptian authorities had decided to open the crossing for four days next week in order to allow 2,500 Palestinian Arabs to leave Gaza for Egypt in order to take a flight to Saudi Arabia for the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.