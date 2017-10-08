PA fears Israel will build 'imaginary Temple'

Tayeb Abdel Rahim, a senior aide to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, warned on Wednesday of “the occupation’s plans to Judaize Al-Quds and to build a synagogue in preparation for the construction of the imaginary Temple.”

"We must be careful...because Netanyahu is wounded and will try to get revenge and complete his plan in Al-Quds. He has already opened the gates to the settlers so that they can desecrate and contaminate our holy places and expel our people,” claimed Abdel Rahim in a speech he gave in Abbas’s name.