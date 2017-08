23:46 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 30-year-old seriously wounded in shooting in Givat Shmuel A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Givat Shmuel on Wednesday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Tel Hashomer Hospital. The incident is criminally related. ► ◄ Last Briefs