15:26 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Survey of political Right: Who would replace Netanyahu? Read more Special poll among 450 Likud and Rightist voters points to Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett with Gideon Sa'ar behind.