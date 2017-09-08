13:56 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 New poll:Bennett will replace Netanyahu as leader A new poll taken among right wing voters found that Education Minister Naftali Bennett would replace Netanyahu should the Prime Minister be forced to step aside due to the many investigations against him. ► ◄ Last Briefs