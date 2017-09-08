13:22 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 France opens terror investigation after vehicle attack The French DGSI counter terrorism agency is investigating Wednesday's vehicle attack on a group of soldiers as a terror attack, Reuters said. The car had slammed into French troops near Paris, injuring 6. A manhunt is underway to find the driver. ► ◄ Last Briefs