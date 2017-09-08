'Public officials also innocent until proven guilty'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) said that it is important to remember that public officials also deserve the benefit of the doubt in light of the growing police investigations into Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Recent events force me to mention two basic facts: First, every person, even if he is an elected official,no matter how senior, is presumed innocence until proven otherwise. Second, those who head the law enforcement are honest people, who are guided by truth and evidence " she said at event with President Ruby Rivlin.