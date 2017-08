12:49 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Father, brother of Halamish terrorist arrested Security forces arrested the father and brother of Halamish attacker Omer al-Abed, for supporting the attack. Al-Abed had broken into the Salomon family home in Halamish (Neve Tzuf) in western Samaria in July and stabbed four members of the Salomon family, killing three. ► ◄ Last Briefs