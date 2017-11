10:40 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Update: Paris driver tried to hit soldiers. The drives who hit French soldiers near Paris sped up as they left their quarters. A police manhunt is underway. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 09, 10:40 AM, 8/9/2017