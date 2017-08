10:15 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 60 year old woman drowns in Bat Yam A 60 year old woman drowned Wednesday morning at a Bat Yam beach. Rescue forces tried to revive her but were forced to declare her dead at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs