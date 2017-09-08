Elor Azariya' attorney, Yoram Sheftel, exploded on a reporter who asked him if he feels responsible for the outcome of the trial. "Your question is shameful, despicable, and shows your stupidity" he replied.
News BriefsAv 17, 5777 , 09/08/17
Elor Azariya's lawyer explodes on reporter
