08:46 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Leftist MK: We need to bring back the centrist voters Read more MK Eitan Cabel slams colleagues for demanding PM Netnayahu resign, says they're causing people to huddle around Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs