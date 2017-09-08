IDF soldiers arrested on Wednesday morning the father and brother of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Neve Tzuf (Halamish).
Father and brother of Halamish terrorist arrested
IDF soldiers arrested on Wednesday morning the father and brother of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in Neve Tzuf (Halamish).
They were transferred to security forces for questioning.
