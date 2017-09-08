03:43 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 Av 17, 5777 , 09/08/17 North Korea threatens Guam after Trump speech North Korea threatened the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam on Tuesday night, Reuters reported. The threat came hours after President Donald Trump said he would respond with "fire and fury" if North Korea does not cease its threats against the U.S. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs