Union leader warns against political appointments

Chairman Ariel Yaakovi of the Civil Service Workers' Union has sharply criticized the intention to approve the appointment of deputy directors-general of government bodies as positions of trust.

Yaakovi "Increasing political appointments at the expense of professional appointments harms not only the existing constitutional practice designed to maintain the proper balance in the system, but undermines and stigmatizes the Israeli public's trust in the service of the state." He warned, "Such a move, in which no one disagrees with its destructive ramifications, could bring disaster to the integrity and professionalism of the system and cause undue harm to workers who devote their lives to the service of the state."