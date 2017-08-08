Migratory birds a harbinger of fall

The first flocks of migratory birds making their way south for the winter have been observed in the last few days at the Hula Lake Nature Reserve in northern Israel, according to nrg. Among other things, you can see storks, birds of prey, ducks, herons, and many song birds. It is recommended that anyone interested in watching the birds arrive in the early morning or afternoon.

Inbar Rubin, the training director of the Hula Lake basin, said, "Today a large flock of 500 storks arrived, and in recent days we have been seeing the wandering swallows, starting with a dwarf kingfisher, storks, gray herons, species of wading birds and songbirds in unimaginable quantities."

